Exactly one year after the release of the widely acclaimed blockbuster movie, ‘The Wedding Party 2’ movie fans will get the chance to see Nigeria’s favourite celebrity couple, Adesua Etomi and Banky W, once again feature together in the soon to be released ‘Up North’ movie thanks to Anakle …
