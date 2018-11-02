Entertainment Banky W And Adesua Etomi Meet Again On Screen One Year After ‘The Wedding Party 2’ – Nigerian Entertainment Today

#1
Exactly one year after the release of the widely acclaimed blockbuster movie, ‘The Wedding Party 2’ movie fans will get the chance to see Nigeria’s favourite celebrity couple, Adesua Etomi and Banky W, once again feature together in the soon to be released ‘Up North’ movie thanks to Anakle …



via Nigerian Entertainment Today – https://ift.tt/2JBL5bJ

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[31]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top