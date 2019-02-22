Entertainment Banky W spotted with billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola [Photo] – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Banky W pays visit to billionaire businesman, Femi Otedola at his residence.

One of the most interesting photos you’d see today on social media is that of Banky W chilling with billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola........


via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2E3B9Fv

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top