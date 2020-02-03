The restriction and ban of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke Napep) in Lagos State with effect from February 1, 2020, may have sparked off insinuations that the nearest states, that is South-West states, will have to bear the brunt of …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/36XEHG1
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/36XEHG1
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]