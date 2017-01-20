The Obama era ends today. Check out some powerful photo moments of Barack Obama's presidency: 1. ''Mr President is my hair like yours?'' 2. Obama carrying 2 Koala's 3. When the White house Lit Up in Rainbow Colors For Gay Marriage 4. President Barack Obama presents the Medal of Freedom to Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow 5. President Obama receives the Nobel Prize 6. President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and daughters Sasha and Malia, tour the Christ the Redeemer statue. 7. President and Vice President and the national security team monitoring in real time the mission against Osama bin Laden. 8. Obama and Joe Biden before signing an executive order designed to tackle gun control 9. Obama gives German Chancellor Angela Merkel a kiss on the cheek on arrival for the G8 Summit 10. Obama stands on stage with first lady Michelle Obama after his victory speech on election night at McCormick Place