World Barack Obama: 10 Powerful PHOTO Moments

    The Obama era ends today. Check out some powerful photo moments of Barack Obama's presidency:



    1. ''Mr President is my hair like yours?''

    obama kiddo.jpg



    2. Obama carrying 2 Koala's

    obama koala.JPG

    3. When the White house Lit Up in Rainbow Colors For Gay Marriage

    rainbow house.jpg

    4. President Barack Obama presents the Medal of Freedom to Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow

    obama medal.jpg

    5. President Obama receives the Nobel Prize

    obama nobel.jpg

    6. President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and daughters Sasha and Malia, tour the Christ the Redeemer statue.

    obama christ.jpg

    7. President and Vice President and the national security team monitoring in real time the mission against Osama bin Laden.

    osama mission.jpg

    8. Obama and Joe Biden before signing an executive order designed to tackle gun control

    obama biden.jpg

    9. Obama gives German Chancellor Angela Merkel a kiss on the cheek on arrival for the G8 Summit

    obama merkel.jpg

    10. Obama stands on stage with first lady Michelle Obama after his victory speech on election night at McCormick Place

    obama michelle.jpg
     

