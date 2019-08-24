Barack Obama just shared the list of songs that him and Michelle have been jamming all summer and we are here for it!
From Drake & Rihanna‘s “Too Good” to Beyoncé & JayZ’s “Mood Forever” and our very own Mavin Records‘ Rema‘s “Iron Man” who happens to be the only Nigerian …
