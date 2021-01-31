Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Barca deny leaking Messi contract, threaten legal action - New Telegraph
Barcelona say they will take "appropriate legal action" against Spanish newspaper El Mundo after it published details of forward Lionel Messi's contract. Barcelona denied "any responsibility for the publication of this document". Argentina international Messi, 33, joined Barcelona at 13 but...
www.newtelegraphng.com