Sports Barca deny leaking Messi contract, threaten legal action – New Telegraph News


Kayode Israel

www.newtelegraphng.com

Barca deny leaking Messi contract, threaten legal action - New Telegraph

Barcelona say they will take "appropriate legal action" against Spanish newspaper El Mundo after it published details of forward Lionel Messi's contract. Barcelona denied "any responsibility for the publication of this document". Argentina international Messi, 33, joined Barcelona at 13 but...
