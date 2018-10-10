Barcelona knocked down media reports that the La Liga champions were ready to re-sign Neymar to the Nou Camp.
Neymar won two La Liga titles and the 2015 Champions League in four years with Barca where he formed a dreaded partnership with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, before departing …
