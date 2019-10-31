The centre-half said he and his team-mates tried to help the Brazilian star return to the club
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique revealed the team offered to lower their salaries so Neymar could return to the La Liga champions. ....
read more via Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com – https://ift.tt/2BTUbO6
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique revealed the team offered to lower their salaries so Neymar could return to the La Liga champions. ....
read more via Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com – https://ift.tt/2BTUbO6
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]