Sports Barcelona beat Real Madrid to make Copa del Rey history – Laila’s Blog

#1
Barcelona beat Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu last night, as they made Copa del Rey history, reaching a sixth consecutive cup final.

No one has ever done that in Europe top five leagues. Barcelona have made a habit of silencing the Santiago Bernabéu and …



read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2ICYUtt

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[27]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top