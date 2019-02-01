Sports Barcelona Complete Signing Of Toulouse Defender Jean-Clair Todibo, Earlier Than Expected – 360Nobs.com

Barcelona have signed defender Jean-Clair Todibo from Toulouse to a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Todibo, 19, had agreed to join Barcelona in the summer when his Toulouse contract expired, but the deal has now been brought forward....



