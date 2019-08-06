Barcelona vice president, Jordi Cardoner has ruled out a summer move for Brazilian international Neymar, who looks set to stay at PSG.
In an interview with Catalan outlet TV3, Jordi Cardoner confirmed that Barcelona will not be bringing Neymar back to Camp Nou...
read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2YI9JgR
Get More Nigeria Sports News
In an interview with Catalan outlet TV3, Jordi Cardoner confirmed that Barcelona will not be bringing Neymar back to Camp Nou...
read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2YI9JgR
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[85]