JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Barcelona not interested in Neymar now, says vice president – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Barcelona vice president, Jordi Cardoner has ruled out a summer move for Brazilian international Neymar, who looks set to stay at PSG.

In an interview with Catalan outlet TV3, Jordi Cardoner confirmed that Barcelona will not be bringing Neymar back to Camp Nou...

neymar.JPG

read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2YI9JgR

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[85]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top