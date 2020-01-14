Sports Barcelona sack Ernesto Valverde and appoint Quique Setien – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Barcelona have sacked coach Ernesto Valverde and replaced him with former Real Betis coach Quique Setien.

Valverde, 55, helped the club to two successive La Liga titles and they lead on goal difference this season....

ernesto.JPG

read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2QRlAbO

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[35]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top