A protracted transfer saga has finally reached its end, with the World Cup winner swapping the Spanish capital for Catalunya Barcelona have officially announced the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, with the French forward putting pen to paper after the Blaugrana paid his full €120 million (£107m/$134m) …
