La Liga champions Barcelona are to miss the services of star midfielder Rafinha, who suffered a ligament injury in Saturday, is now expected to be out for nine months. According to a UK Sun report, the 26-year-old cropped the career threatening anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during the 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid.
