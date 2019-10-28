Lionel Messi is most times regarded as the greatest of all time but the Barcelona star has revealed his best ever striker was Ronaldo Nazario de Lima.
The Brazilian legend won the hearts of many fans across world with his dribbling skills, power and precision in front of goal. …
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2MVeLE9
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Brazilian legend won the hearts of many fans across world with his dribbling skills, power and precision in front of goal. …
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2MVeLE9
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Attachments
- 6.6 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[75]