Sports Bash Ali Storms Dalung’s Office Again, Arrested

Apr 4, 2017

    Former world cruiserweight champion, Bashiru ‘Bash’ Ali, has stated that he was out to stop corruption in Nigeria.

    Bash Ali said some top government officials were blocking his dream world fight in Nigeria because of their corrupt tendencies.

    Ali said this while alleging that the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Solomon Dalung, ordered his arrest by policemen at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja on Monday.

    Ali had caused a scene at the gate to Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

    The clash with the officers was one of many involving Bash Ali in recent years.

    But he insisted that the minister ordered his arrest because he wanted “to stop corruption at all cost in Nigeria”.

    He alleged that he had an appointment with the minister about his proposed fight but the minister refused to grant him audience.

    “All I am about is to stop corruption in this country and that is what I am doing,” Ali told Leadership at the police station he was detained.
     
    What's wrong with Bash Ali?
     
