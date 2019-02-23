Nigerians are currently firing heavy shots at Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad after he was seen travelling with a Luis Vuitton bag reportedly worth around $5000.
The Kano Indigene reportedly left Abuja today en route his home town (Kano) in order to participate in the …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2BODSTb
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Kano Indigene reportedly left Abuja today en route his home town (Kano) in order to participate in the …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2BODSTb
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]