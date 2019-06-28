Bauchi agency appoints governor’s wife to spearhead advocacy against Malaria
Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/Aids, Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Malaria (BACATMA) has appointed wife of the state governor, Hajiya Aisha Bala Muhammad as the new Chairperson, Advocacy and Society Mobilisation Committee of the …
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/Aids, Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Malaria (BACATMA) has appointed wife of the state governor, Hajiya Aisha Bala Muhammad as the new Chairperson, Advocacy and Society Mobilisation Committee of the …
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]