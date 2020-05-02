Metro Bauchi deputy governor, Baba Tela, tests positive for COVID-19 – P.M. News

Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Chinedu Iroka Metro Governor El-Rufai advises his wife Hadiza on how to deal with Twitter trolls – Linda Ikeji’s Blog Metro News 0
ese Metro Bauchi Deputy Governor tests positive for Coronavirus - Linda Ikejis blog Metro News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Metro COVID-19 patient ‘escapes’ from Delta facility – Commissioner – Premium Times Nigeria News Metro News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Metro COVID-19: Two aides test positive as Abia Gov, Ikpeazu reveals his family result - Daily Post Nigeria News Metro News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Metro JusticeforUwa: Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Reacts To The Rape And Murder Of UNIBEN Student – Naijaloaded Nigeria News Metro News 0
Similar threads
Metro Governor El-Rufai advises his wife Hadiza on how to deal with Twitter trolls – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Metro Bauchi Deputy Governor tests positive for Coronavirus - Linda Ikejis blog
Metro COVID-19 patient ‘escapes’ from Delta facility – Commissioner – Premium Times Nigeria News
Metro COVID-19: Two aides test positive as Abia Gov, Ikpeazu reveals his family result - Daily Post Nigeria News
Metro JusticeforUwa: Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Reacts To The Rape And Murder Of UNIBEN Student – Naijaloaded Nigeria News

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top