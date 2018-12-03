  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

The deputy speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abdulmumini Bala Fanti, three other state lawmakers and two senatorial aspirants have dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Redemption Party ( PRP).

The state lawmakers that defected to the PRP were Ibrahim Bello Katagum, and Auwal Hassan Shira. …



