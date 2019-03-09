Counting of votes has commenced in polling units in Bauchi, producing its first shocker as incumbent governor Muhammed Abubakar of APC lost his polling unit to Bala Mohammed of PDP.
Announcing the outcome of the election in the governor’ s Gindin Durumi polling unit of Bauchi metropolis, Presiding Officer, …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2UrqkE9
Get More Nigeria Political News
Announcing the outcome of the election in the governor’ s Gindin Durumi polling unit of Bauchi metropolis, Presiding Officer, …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2UrqkE9
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]