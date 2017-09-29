The Federal Government on Friday commenced distribution of device to N-Power volunteers in Bauchi State. The volunteers have also receive payment of their monthly stipend for the month of September 2017. According to the office of Special Assistant to governor Mohammed Abubakar on Social Investment Programmes ( SIPs) and Non-Governmental Organisations ( NGOs) ,Mansur Manu Soro, distribution of the devices to the beneficiaries is being done through MTN Nigeria. The office further disclosed that 2,603 devices were allocated to Bauchi State volunteers under batch 'A' out of which 59 devices have been collected so far. "The Bauchi N-SIPs is working with the relevant stakeholders to scale up the distribution by mobilising volunteers selected in batch A,"it stated. It could be recalled that the Federal Government entered into an asset finance agreement with the Bank of Industry and provided the device to enhance the N-Power volunteers capacity and assist them in performing their tasks at their various places of primary assignment as well as use them for data processing. The device is packaged with one year free internet service and customised registered SIM cards.