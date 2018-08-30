Worried over the seemingly increasing attacks and assault on Nigerian media and journalists carrying out their legitimate duties, the Bauchi State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, on Thursday staged a protest in line with the directive from it’s national headquarters
The state chairman of …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2oo7qjp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The state chairman of …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2oo7qjp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[38]