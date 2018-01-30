Bayelsa state's Commissioner for Special Projects, Fred Obua, on Tuesday suddenly slumped while he was about to make a presentation on his performance in office. This happened at the ongoing inter-ministerial briefing to mark six years of Governor Seriake Dickson in office. He was rushed out of the Cultural Centre, Yenagoa, venue of the event and taken to an undisclosed private clinic. The Master of Ceremony (MC), Tari Oweifawari, who earlier announced that Mr. Obua would make presentation at the event, later said that the commissioner was “indisposed.’’ “The commissioner, who was also supposed to make his presentation is having health challenges and that won’t permit him to present his score card,’’ Ms. Oweifawari said.