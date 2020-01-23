The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Edo State, Peter Esele, says recent happenings in the party, including the Supreme Court judgement on Bayelsa State, are reminders that it is time for the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to go.
Esele told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Sunday that Oshiomhole cannot claim ignorance that the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the party in Bayelsa was ineligible to contest the election.
“In life, there comes a time when you must make a clear distinction between individual and institutional interests”, the APC governorship aspirant in 2016 said.
