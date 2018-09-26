The Bayelsa State Government has solicited the partnership and services of the Nigeria Customs Services (NCS) to ensure smooth operational take-off of the state International Cargo Airport, located along Amassoma Road in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.
