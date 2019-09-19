Politics Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson sacks his Special Adviser of eight years for repeated acts of gross misconduct – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson has dismissed Mrs. Helen Bob, as a Special Adviser in his administration.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fidelis Soriwei, said that Bob was...

dickson.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/34PkVg1

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[79]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top