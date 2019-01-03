Bayern Munich have made a new offer worth £30m plus add-ons as they step up their attempt to sign Chelsea’s youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi. Bayern Munich made two bids for the 18-year-old earlier this week, with several outlets claiming that the Blues had rejected those outright in the hope of putting off Niko Kovač’s men....
Read more via 360Nobs.com – http://bit.ly/2Vtp984
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Read more via 360Nobs.com – http://bit.ly/2Vtp984
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[19]