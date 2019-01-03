Sports Bayern Munich Make Third Bid Of £30m For Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi – 360Nobs.com

Bayern Munich have made a new offer worth £30m plus add-ons as they step up their attempt to sign Chelsea’s youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi. Bayern Munich made two bids for the 18-year-old earlier this week, with several outlets claiming that the Blues had rejected those outright in the hope of putting off Niko Kovač’s men....



