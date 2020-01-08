Metro Bayero University reportedly translates physics, chemistry, and maths textbooks into Hausa to help learning – Legit.ng

Bayero University, Kano, has reportedly translated physics, chemistry, and mathematics textbooks into the Hausa language to aid learning.

A twitter user, with the name Muhd El-Bonga Ibrahim, has hailed the development as very good work, saying it will help those who find it difficult to speak English language, the …


