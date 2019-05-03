Newly wedded, Ifiemi Angel Awotarigha has shared the first official picture of himself and wife in a new post on Instagram.
The former big brother Naija housemate, Angel got married on Tuesday at the registry in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to his Canadian beau, Felicia. The marriage which came as …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2ZOYyog
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The former big brother Naija housemate, Angel got married on Tuesday at the registry in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to his Canadian beau, Felicia. The marriage which came as …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2ZOYyog
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]