Entertainment BB Naija: Why I Didn’t Recognise Banky W, Falz – Gifty

    Former Big Brother Naija housemate Gifty has explained in a lenghty note why she doesn't know Banky W and FalztheBadGuy.

    Good evening everyone...first of all i was misunderstood when I said I don't know Banky, actually what I meant was, "I've never met him in person"..

    Banky is an amazing singer no doubt. And right now i want to use this platform to apologize for all the wrong words I said about him. It's just a game,we say/do things for specific reasons + i was emotional unstable cos i was up for possible eviction.

    So to all banky fans and everyone plz forgive me, Banky I love ur music and you are a talented cute guy! #blessed
    And concerning FALZ,i know the song called "soft work" but believe me i had no idea it was FALZ that sang it and also i haven't met him before, that was why i had to ask "who is he"..#humblefalz
    To everyone out there,i just want to refresh your mindset again that the BIG BROTHER SHOW is always a game that has just one winner and whatever actions u have seen in the house is for a reason so please i beg you all don't judge by what you have seen or heard.....
    God richly bless you all and I LOVE YOU... abeg make una no vex for ma head na, na game rule me just dey follow ooo #NEVERGIVEUP #ITSJUSTGOD

    Screenshot_20170221-075910.png
     

    Welcome to the real world of Banky and Falz!
     
