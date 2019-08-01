Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro BBC journalist who went undercover to expose lecturers begins receiving death threats - Nairaand

Kiki Mordi, the BBC journalist who went undercover to expose university lecturers guilty of sex for grades, has started receiving death threats from people angry about the exposé.
Kiki, who said she was herself a victim of sexual harassment in the university and didn't graduate, said on Monday that the project was inspired by her personal story.

