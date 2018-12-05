  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

A BBC radio presenter hanged herself at home just hours after she unexpectedly walked out of a studio midway through her drivetime show, an inquest heard.

Vicki Archer, 41, had told colleagues at BBC Radio Shropshire that she needed "a break" and was feeling "upset". …



