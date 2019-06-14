Marlians are in an excited state after their idol, singer, Naira Marley, was released from prison earlier today after he was remanded for more than a month.
Videos that have been making the rounds online shows the singer being hailed and congratulated by his friends as he’s released from prison after …
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2If8jFn
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Videos that have been making the rounds online shows the singer being hailed and congratulated by his friends as he’s released from prison after …
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2If8jFn
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]