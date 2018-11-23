Entertainment BBN Housemate Debie Rise Turns Born Again Christian, Releases First Gospel Song About Serving God – NaijaGistsBlog

#1
Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Debie Rise Turns Born Again Christian, Releases First Gospel Song About Serving God Former Big Brother Contestant hasn’t changed her name as widely reported in the media but she has changed her way of living. The controversial …



via NaijaGistsBlog Nigeria, Nollywood, Celebrity ,News, Entertainment, Gist, Gossip, Inspiration, Africa – https://ift.tt/2S5lsDd

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top