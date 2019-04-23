Actress and former BB Naija Double Wahala housemate, Bamike Olawunmi (Bambam), has received a car gift from her fans on the occasion of her 30th birthday
The actress and dancer, who clock 30 on Tuesday, posted a photo of the Honda Crosstour ‘Birthday Gift’ on her Instagram page. The …
via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2ICow9d
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The actress and dancer, who clock 30 on Tuesday, posted a photo of the Honda Crosstour ‘Birthday Gift’ on her Instagram page. The …
via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2ICow9d
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]