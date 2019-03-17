Former big brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C, is undeniably a sultry lass and she never misses an opportunity to show it.
Taking to Instagram to serve her fans hot photos, she wrote ; ‘Flowers don’t pick themselves, I’m the chosen one.....
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2FdiqIj
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Taking to Instagram to serve her fans hot photos, she wrote ; ‘Flowers don’t pick themselves, I’m the chosen one.....
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2FdiqIj
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[34]