Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayom also known as Khloe has criticised Nigerians who are mourning NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
In a series of post on her Instastories, Khloe berated Nigerians for not …
via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2RXxfoL
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In a series of post on her Instastories, Khloe berated Nigerians for not …
via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2RXxfoL
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]