Lami, the boyfriend of ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Jackye has revealed how he personally spent 1.5million naira on votes for his girl but the ‘votes didn’t count’.
Sharing videos and receipts of how the money was spent on voting, Lami said that he’ll want the organisers to allow his tech firm …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Ud9pG5
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Sharing videos and receipts of how the money was spent on voting, Lami said that he’ll want the organisers to allow his tech firm …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Ud9pG5
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[28]