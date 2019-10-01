Justforex_nb_campaign

Entertainment BBNaija: ‘Pepper Dem’ Meets ‘Double Wahala’ Housemates (Photos) – Nairaland

#1
Big brother naija season 3 contestants of Double Wahala paid a surprised visit to Pepper Dem housemates for the independence day carnival with the top 5 finalists.

Five pepper dem housemates have graced into the finale which includes; Frodd, Mike, Omashola, Seyi and Mercy.

bbn.JPG

via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2o2UDG8

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top