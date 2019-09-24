Justforex_nb_campaign

Entertainment BBNaija: “She Is Exposing Too Much” Tacha Under Fire Over Cleavage-Baring Outfit – Nairaland

#1
Nigerians have called out BBNaija housemate, Tacha for exposing her boobs in bra outfit as Ebuka asked her about the missing box fight with Diane.

Tacha made attempt to explain her own side of the fight with Diane but many Nigerians focused on her exposed boobs....

tacha.JPG

via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2mtP8iI

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top