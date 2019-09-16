Entertainment BBNaija 2018 Housemate, Cee-C Allegedly Falls Out With Top Brands Over Nasty Attitude – Naijaloaded

#1
These are not the best of times for BBNaija star Cynthia Nwadiora a.k.a Cee-C. According to confirmed insider whispering,the reality star has fallen out with all those who made her a brand Ambassador because of her attitude.

She is fingered to be very …

cee c.JPG

via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/301h9jY

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[101]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top