Big Brother Naija Star, Asogwa Alexandra Amuche Sandra is a lucky one.. She’s got loyal fans.. and they’ve just proven her loyalty to her.
Alex turned 23 years old yesterday, February 15th and to celebrate her; Her fans came together to buy her a multi-mullion naira Toyota Venza car...
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2TUinqU
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Alex turned 23 years old yesterday, February 15th and to celebrate her; Her fans came together to buy her a multi-mullion naira Toyota Venza car...
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2TUinqU
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[14]