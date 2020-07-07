Entertainment #BBNaija Day – 15: New Lovers, Eviction Aftermath & A New HoH – BellaNaija

#BBNaija Day – 15: New Lovers, Eviction Aftermath & A New HoH

Another week and another Head of House Game. This time Ozo won and elected to have Dorathy as his Deputy. Following the double Eviction this past Sunday, the Housemates have gained a greater respect for the importance of claiming the Head of House and being chosen as Deputy. This realisation was...
