Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
MelBet - Mobile APP, Live Games

Entertainment BBNaija Day – 43: Erica is HoH for the Second Time & Six Housemates are up for Possible Eviction – BellaNaija

#1
www.bellanaija.com

#BBNaija Day – 43: Erica is HoH for the Second Time & Six Housemates are up for Possible Eviction

Erica’s second HoH win For the second time this season, Erica bagged the Head of House title in tonight’s Challenge. Before setting the rules for the Head of House Task tonight, Biggie reminded the House about Kiddwaya’s two-week suspension from the Head of House game which begins tonight; for...
www.bellanaija.com www.bellanaija.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!
Place your Ad here for $150.00 per Month!
 
[39]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top