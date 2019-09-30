Justforex_nb_campaign

Entertainment BBNaija: Elozonam And Ike Evicted From Reality Show – Information Nigeria

Elozonam Big Brother Naija housemates, Elozonam and Steve Ikechukwu Onyema, aka Ike, have been evicted from the BBNaija ‘pepper dem gang’ house.

Ike and Elozonam are the 19th and 20th housemates to be evicted from the TV reality show. ...

