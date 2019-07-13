JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment BBNaija: Fani-Kayode Blasts MURIC For Demanding A Ban On The Reality TV Show – Naijaloaded

#1
Former Minister Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the petition written by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) calling for a ban on Big Brother Naija show.

On Friday, it was reported that MURIC wrote a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari calling on him …

fani.JPG

via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2JK6dgv

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[29]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top