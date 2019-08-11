JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment BBNaija: Ike sucks Mercy’s boobs, finally has sex with her (videos) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Ike and Mercy spiced things up last night after winning N2m in the Munch It task they participated in with it other housemates.

In what seems to be their way of celebrating their big win, Ike was seen s*ucking Mercy’s boobs in the dressing room. The act however left Ike with …


via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Tls9mz

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top