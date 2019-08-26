Ex big brother Naija Housemate, Gedoni has come out to clear the air about the fact that he had sex with fellow Housemate, Khafi during his time in the house.
He revealed this after he was confronted by twitter users that Khafi has been sacked for having sex with him in …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Uey9Ox
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
He revealed this after he was confronted by twitter users that Khafi has been sacked for having sex with him in …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Uey9Ox
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]