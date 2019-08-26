JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment BBNaija: Khafi And I Never Had Sex – Gedoni – Nairaland

#1
Ex big brother Naija Housemate, Gedoni has come out to clear the air about the fact that he had sex with fellow Housemate, Khafi during his time in the house.

He revealed this after he was confronted by twitter users that Khafi has been sacked for having sex with him in …

gedoni.jpg

via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Uey9Ox

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[62]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top