JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment #BBNaija : Khafi Is The New Veto Power Holder – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Last Night, housemate Khafi emerged the new holder of the Veto Power in the Big Brother Naija reality TV Show.

After the eviction show earlier in the night, the pepper dem gang were coming to terms that they’d just saw three housemates get evicted but interestingly, for Seyi and Tacha, the …

khafi.JPG

via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/32J6nxa

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top